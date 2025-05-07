Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cristhian Stuani headshot

Cristhian Stuani News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Stuani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 victory against Mallorca.

Stuani picked up his second consecutive start and scored for a third straight game. He is up to nine goals on the season, tying his total from the previous two campaigns. Additionally, this was his first chance created in seven matches, and his second straight game with a tackle won.

Cristhian Stuani
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now