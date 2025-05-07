Cristhian Stuani News: Scores again
Stuani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 victory against Mallorca.
Stuani picked up his second consecutive start and scored for a third straight game. He is up to nine goals on the season, tying his total from the previous two campaigns. Additionally, this was his first chance created in seven matches, and his second straight game with a tackle won.
