Cristhian Stuani News: Scores in loss

Stuani scored a goal off his lone shot, drew one fouls and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Real Sociedad.

Stuani just can't stop scoring and found the back of the net for the fifth time over his last six appearances with an easy slot-in off a pass from the left in the 10th minute. However, the veteran striker couldn't keep it up and was ultimately subbed off midway through the second half. Despite coming mostly off the bench throughout the campaign, Stuani still reached double-digit scoring with 11 goals over 31 appearances.