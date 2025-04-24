Cristhian Stuani News: Scores opener in draw

Stuani scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Leganes.

Stuani headed Portu's cross into the net to put the visitors ahead during the 54th minute of the game. The Uruguayan notched his eighth goal in 35 matches, extending his lead as the club's top scorer in league play. Despite such a record, he's not a regular member of the lineup given the competition with younger options like Arnaut Danjuma and Bojan Miovski.