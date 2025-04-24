Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Cristhian Stuani headshot

Cristhian Stuani News: Scores opener in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Stuani scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Leganes.

Stuani headed Portu's cross into the net to put the visitors ahead during the 54th minute of the game. The Uruguayan notched his eighth goal in 35 matches, extending his lead as the club's top scorer in league play. Despite such a record, he's not a regular member of the lineup given the competition with younger options like Arnaut Danjuma and Bojan Miovski.

Cristhian Stuani
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now