Cristian Arango

Cristian Arango Injury: Suffers injury after scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Arango (undisclosed) scored the equalizer in the 3rd minute of Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Inter Miami before being forced off due to an injury.

Arango started Wednesday's game in the best way, scoring the equalizer in the 3rd minute for San Jose but could not end the first half with his teammates after suffering an injury that forced him off the pitch in the 31st minute. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue. That said, it would be a big blow for San Jose since he has been in very good form this season, scoring nine goals in 13 appearances. If he has to miss some time, Amahl Pellegrino and Josef Martinez are expected to see increased playing time.

Cristian Arango
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
