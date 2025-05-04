Cristian Arango News: Involved in two goals Saturday

Arango scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Portland Timbers.

Arango did a great job as the hosts' central striker, showing his shooting technique to beat the opposing keeper in the 27th minute and delivering the ball that led to the final goal against Portland. The shots and goal raised his season numbers to 46 and seven, respectively, both of which represent the highest figures on the team. As for the assist, it was his first in 11 games. He's likely to retain high offensive value, especially considering that he'll have a major responsibility up front if his partner Josef Martinez (lower body) is sidelined for more time.