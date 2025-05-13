Cristian Arango News: Scores in win
Arango scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Colorado Rapids.
Arango notched his eighth goal of the season as he took advantage of a defensive mistake and then beat the goalkeeper with a beautiful chipped finish to extend the lead in the 67th minute of the match. The forward is now tied for the league lead in goals scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now