Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cristian Casseres headshot

Cristian Casseres News: Delivers assist against OM

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Casseres assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Casseres set up Vincent Sierro's goal with a low cross and finished the match with one chance created. He didn't contribute defensively, recording no stats in that area as Marseille controlled the majority of possession. The Venezuelan will aim to contribute again Saturday against Lille.

Cristian Casseres
Toulouse
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now