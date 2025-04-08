Cristian Casseres News: Delivers assist against OM

Casseres assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Casseres set up Vincent Sierro's goal with a low cross and finished the match with one chance created. He didn't contribute defensively, recording no stats in that area as Marseille controlled the majority of possession. The Venezuelan will aim to contribute again Saturday against Lille.