Cristian Casseres News: Seven crosses and clean sheet
Casseres generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Nantes.
Casseres recorded seven crosses for the third time this season Sunday, including the second time in a row. He also created one chance and took four corners on the attack. On the defensive end he helped his side keep a clean sheet as he won one tackle, intercepted two passes, made one clearance and won seven duels in his full 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now