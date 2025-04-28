Cristian Casseres News: Seven crosses and clean sheet

Casseres generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Nantes.

Casseres recorded seven crosses for the third time this season Sunday, including the second time in a row. He also created one chance and took four corners on the attack. On the defensive end he helped his side keep a clean sheet as he won one tackle, intercepted two passes, made one clearance and won seven duels in his full 90 minutes of action.