Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cristian Casseres headshot

Cristian Casseres News: Seven crosses and clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 6:22am

Casseres generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Nantes.

Casseres recorded seven crosses for the third time this season Sunday, including the second time in a row. He also created one chance and took four corners on the attack. On the defensive end he helped his side keep a clean sheet as he won one tackle, intercepted two passes, made one clearance and won seven duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Cristian Casseres
Toulouse
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now