Cristian Espinoza News: Productive in loss to Crew

Espinoza recorded one shot (one on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Columbus Crew.

Espinoza was a catalyst on San Jose's attack Saturday, but it was not enough to earn a goal contribution or a win. He created five chances in his second consecutive match and recorded double digit crosses for the sixth time this season. He also put one shot on target and recorded two corners, giving him yet another highly productive outing. Although it did not on Saturday, that production has yielded great results as he already has five assists on the young season.