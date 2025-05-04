Cristian Espinoza News: Scores brace against Timbers

Espinoza scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Portland Timbers.

Espinoza opened the scoring from inside the box in the 16th minute and added a well-placed finish in the 24th of the victory. After being frequently deployed at right wing-back, Espinoza benefited from a change to a slightly more offensive position, and he continued to take most of his squad's set pieces. He has been quite consistent this year, producing four goals and five assists over 11 matches played.