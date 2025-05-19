Cristian Gamboa News: Ends career this season

Gamboa ends his career after leaving Bochum at the end of the season, the club announced.

Gamboa has decided to hang up his boots after six years with VfL Bochum. He joined the club in 2019 and quickly became a fan favorite known for his speed, reliability and memorable performances, including a standout goal in the 4-2 win over Bayern Munich in 2022. He played over 140 games for Bochum and is retiring after a difficult season that saw the club drop into the second division.