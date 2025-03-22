Cristian Roldan News: Starting Saturday

Roldan (knee) has stayed in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus Houston Dynamo.

Roldan avoided a serious issue following his forced withdrawal in the previous match and is ready to play a role in the week five contest. The versatile man has produced a variety of stats lately, although his only goal of the season came during a 19-minute performance against LAFC. His inclusion in the initial squad will lead Georgi Minoungou to a bench role this time.