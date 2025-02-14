Cristian Romero Injury: A few weeks away

Romero (quadriceps) is a few weeks away from a return, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Similar with Cuti. We're just waiting... the healing in his quad is taking longer than we thought. He's got one more scan to make sure it's healed properly. Once we get that sign off, we should be good to go."

Romero is still a few weeks away from making a full return to the first team, but is getting closer. The defender will be a massive boon when he's able to return to the first team, as he should be the first name on the team sheet when fit. Defensive injuries have plagued Tottenham, and none have been more impactful than Romero.