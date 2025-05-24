Cristian Romero Injury: Out with toe injury

Romero is out for Sunday's match against Brighton due to a toe injury, accoridng to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Cristian has been struggling with his tow for quite a while, so we'll leave him out."

Romero had a great effort in Wednesday's UEL final but will fall to the sidelines for Sunday's season finale, as he is being sidelined with a nagging toe injury. It appears this is more of a rest and cautious move after their efforts to win a Cup, letting the defender celebrate a bit further. Ben Davies and Kevin Danso will likely start in his place. He ends the league season starting in all 18 of his appearances while notching one goal on 16 shots to go along with 21 interceptions, 35 tackles and 52 clearances.