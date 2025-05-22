Cristian Romero News: MOTM in UEL Final

Romero recorded one tackle (one won) and 10 clearances in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Manchester United.

Romero was excellent on the defensive end Wednesday, so good in fact that he was named the 2025 UEFA Europa League Final Player of the Match. He helped his side keep a clean sheet for the third time in his last four Europa League starts and won six duels, made 10 clearances, blocked one shot and won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action. He also served as the team's captain until Son Heung-Min came onto the pitch in the 67th minute, leading Spurs to its first major trophy since 2008.