Cristiano Biraghi News: Eight crosses, three accurate

Biraghi had one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lecce.

Somehow, Biraghi's eight crosses are a relatively low tally, considering he logged double digits in the category in four of his previous five appearances. The overall last six have seen the left-back be an immense threat despite no assists, with 59 crosses (17 accurate), 25 corners and 15 chances created.