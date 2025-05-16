Cristiano Biraghi News: Sends 14 cross in loss to Inter

Biraghi recorded two shots (zero on goal), 14 crosses (six accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Biraghi was busy on both sides of the ball in this loss to Inter, but there's no question his numbers in the crossing department jumped off the page. He's now recorded at least 10 crosses in four of his last five starts and is averaging a solid 7.0 crosses per game this season.