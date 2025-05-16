Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cristiano Biraghi headshot

Cristiano Biraghi News: Sends 14 cross in loss to Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Biraghi recorded two shots (zero on goal), 14 crosses (six accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Biraghi was busy on both sides of the ball in this loss to Inter, but there's no question his numbers in the crossing department jumped off the page. He's now recorded at least 10 crosses in four of his last five starts and is averaging a solid 7.0 crosses per game this season.

Cristiano Biraghi
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now