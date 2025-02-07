Fantasy Soccer
Cristiano Piccini News: Departs San Luis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Piccini is leaving Atletico San Luis after agreeing to terminate his contract with the club.

Piccini has struggled to find his best fitness and performance levels, and it's unclear if he'll continue his career after suffering plenty of injuries. The 32-year-old defender made seven league appearances for the Potosinos, averaging 2.0 clearances, 1.7 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per contest over that span.

Cristiano Piccini
 Free Agent
