Crysencio Summerville Injury: Still a few weeks away
Summerville (hamstring) is still set to miss out on a few more weeks of action, according to manager Graham Potter. "Cry's still training with the physios, he'll be a few weeks yet, I think. It's been a fairly complicated one for him, so we just have to take our time."
Summerville is not going to return this week and will have to wait even a little longer than that, as he will still remain a few more weeks due to his hamstring complications. This likely sees him set for a return in May. This is a tough development, but he hopes to meet this timeline at least, just looking to play again this season.
