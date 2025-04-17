Fantasy Soccer
Crysencio Summerville

Crysencio Summerville Injury: Still a few weeks away

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Summerville (hamstring) is still set to miss out on a few more weeks of action, according to manager Graham Potter. "Cry's still training with the physios, he'll be a few weeks yet, I think. It's been a fairly complicated one for him, so we just have to take our time."

Summerville is not going to return this week and will have to wait even a little longer than that, as he will still remain a few more weeks due to his hamstring complications. This likely sees him set for a return in May. This is a tough development, but he hopes to meet this timeline at least, just looking to play again this season.

Crysencio Summerville
West Ham United
