Crysencio Summerville Injury: Undergoes operation

Summerville (hamstring) has undergone an operation and is out for the remainder of the season, the player announced via his Instagram story.

Summerville has been out for some time due to his hamstring injury, and the club finally appears to have decided he will not return this season, as he reported he underwent surgery Tuesday. The good news is that the operation was successful, but it will leave him out for the rest of the season, with his recovery now focused on being fit for next season. He ends his season starting in eight of his 19 appearances while notching one goal and two assists, likely not the first season he was looking for with the Hammers.