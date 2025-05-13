Cucho Hernandez News: Scores header in draw
Cucho Hernandez scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.
Cucho Hernandez rose above the Osasuna back line in the second half Sunday to head home the lone Real Betis goal of the match during their 1-1 draw. In addition to his attacking efforts, the forward added two tackles (one won) and one interception to the team's defensive effort over his 90-minute shift. Since joining Real Betis from Columbus Crew during the winter transfer window, Cucho Hernandez has scored four goals and assisted once across 12 appearances (12 starts).
