Cyle Larin News: Scores late goal off bench

Larin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Getafe.

Larin was able to have an effective cameo against Getafe on Sunday, despite the 2-1 loss. In 31 minutes played, the striker scored one goal from his only shot of the match, had two touches in the opposition's box, and won his only aerial duel. The goal was Larin's first since April 12, and his first time not starting for Mallorca since April 5. He will hope to feature in the starting 11 for the club's final match of the season against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.