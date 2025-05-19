Cyriaque Irie News: Signs with Freiburg

Irie has signed a contract with Freiburg joining from french side Troyes, the club announced. "Cyriaque is very talented and has very good basic qualities. He is fast, physically very challenging and has a good ball handling. He can play on both offensive lines, but has also played in attack," sporting director Klemens Hartenbach said.

