Dagur Dan Thorhallsson headshot

Dagur Dan Thorhallsson News: Scores in stoppage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Thorhallsson scored in stoppage time to put the exclamation mark on Orlando SC's 3-0 win over Inter Miami Sunday.

The substitute made his mark with a goal off the bench, which could lead to more playing time next Saturday against Portland Timbers. Thorhallsson could deliver something off the bench in that matchup too, as Portland has given up 20 goals so far this season.

Dagur Dan Thorhallsson
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
