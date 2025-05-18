Dagur Dan Thorhallsson News: Scores in stoppage time
Thorhallsson scored in stoppage time to put the exclamation mark on Orlando SC's 3-0 win over Inter Miami Sunday.
The substitute made his mark with a goal off the bench, which could lead to more playing time next Saturday against Portland Timbers. Thorhallsson could deliver something off the bench in that matchup too, as Portland has given up 20 goals so far this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now