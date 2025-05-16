Dan Burn News: Credited with assist in win

Burn assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Chelsea.

Burn was credited with the assist in Bruno Guimaraes' goal, though in reality, the defender simply passed the ball to the Brazilian, who unleashed a beautiful shot past Robert Sanchez to double Newcastle's lead. Burn isn't known for being much of an attacking contributor, and this was just his second goal contribution of the season, though both have come over his last three EPL appearances.