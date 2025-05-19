Dan Ndoye News: Assists Sunday

Ndoye assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Fiorentina. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Just a few days after his goal won Bologna the Coppa Italia Final, Ndoye was back making an impact with an assist on Riccardo Orsolini's goal in the 79th minute. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he also put one shot on target. On the defensive end he won seven duels and two tackles in his full 90 minutes of action.