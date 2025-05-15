Dan Ndoye News: Decides cup final

Ndoye (thigh) returned and scored in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Milan in the Coppa Italia final.

Ndoye was fit after missing the last three games due to a thigh strain, got the nod, and bagged the lone goal of the game with a tidy finish from inside the box. He might be managed against Fiorentina on Sunday. Nicolo Cambiaghi and Benjamin Dominguez replaced him in recent weeks. He has scored twice, assisted once and logged eight shots (four on target), six key passes and five crosses (zero accurate) in his last five appearances (four starts).