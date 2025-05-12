Dane Scarlett Injury: Undergoes surgery before pre-season

Scarlett (groin) underwent surgery in recent days to be ready for the pre-season, coach Ange Postecoglou said in a press conference. "Dane's had an operation, he was carrying a groin injury all year and we decided to get the operation done so he's ready for pre-season."

Scarlett has been sidelined since mid-March due to a groin injury that required surgery. He underwent the operation in recent days to be fully fit and ready for the pre-season. That said, this is good news for Spurs as he is a young talent and featured off the bench five times this season across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.