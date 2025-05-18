Danel Sinani News: Six crosses in defeat

Sinani had two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Bochum.

Sinani finished with his second-most accurate crosses in a game this season, and he is up to 21 crosses and 10 accurate crosses over the last five games. This also marked the second time in four outings that he accounted for three chances created. He closed the season with three goal contributions but showed a more significant presense on the defensive side, with 11 tackles won in 26 appearances.