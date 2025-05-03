Dango Ouattara Injury: Limps off field

Ouattara was forced off the field in the 74th minute of Saturday's contest against Arsenal due to an apparent injury.

Ouattara was not able to finish Saturday's contest after appearing to have suffered an injury. It appears to be in the leg region after he was viewed limping off the field. He has started in their past six games, so this will be something to monitor. He was replaced by David Brooks, a possible option alongside Marcus Tavernier for more minutes moving forward if Ouattara remains out.