Dango Ouattara Injury: Season likely over
Ouattara (groin) is done for the season, per manager Andoni Iraola. "Dango is out. It's probably not very long term but we are talking about three games remaining, so I really don't expect him for these three games. It's a shame because I think he was in a great moment."
Ouattara came off with a groin injury against Arsenal and now appears to be done for the season. The positive news is that it's not a serious injury, so it shouldn't impact Ouattara's ability to get fit for 2025/26. The winger had a career year with seven goals and four assists in 32 appearances (21 starts) while creating 35 chances from a variety of positions.
