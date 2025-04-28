Dango Ouattara News: Woodwork strike in draw

Ouattara had three shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Ouattarra was lively Sunday, he was unlucky not to get onto the scoresheet when a fierce strike grazed the woodwork. In midfield he engaged in 12 duels, winning seven, placed five crosses (one accurate) and in defense executed two clearances, a block, three interceptions and three tackles. From 31 appearances (20 starts) he has netted seven and produced four assists but it has now been ten matches since he last found the net.