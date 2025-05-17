Dani Olmo News: Assists in 2-0 win to seal La Liga

Olmo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one corner in Thursday's 2-0 win against Espanyol.

Olmo provided his third La Liga assist of the season as he provided for Lamine Yamal, who scored the opening goal of the game, which confirmed Barcelona's La Liga title. In his last five starts in all competitions, he has created 11 chances, with this being his only assist. In these five starts, he has also attempted 12 shots, with five on target.