Dani Olmo News: Semifinals finish with one goal

Olmo scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 4-3 defeat versus Inter Milan.

During the Champions League's quarterfinals, Olmo logged fewer than five minutes because of a groin injury. For the semifinals, Barcelona's starting XI added him back for multiple legs. Between them, Olmo logged five shots (three on goal), with his lone goal revitalizing his team down two goals on aggregate at one point during Barca's most recent game.