Dani Parejo headshot

Dani Parejo News: Six crosses and five corners in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Dani Parejo recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Espanyol.

Parejo took six crosses, including five from corners and completed two as he helped his side to a 1-0 win over Espanyol. This was his third start in a row where he has attempted five or more crosses, the only times he has done so this season. In total he has only taken 25 set pieces this season.

Dani Parejo
Villarreal
