Dani Parejo News: Six crosses and five corners in win

Dani Parejo recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Espanyol.

Parejo took six crosses, including five from corners and completed two as he helped his side to a 1-0 win over Espanyol. This was his third start in a row where he has attempted five or more crosses, the only times he has done so this season. In total he has only taken 25 set pieces this season.