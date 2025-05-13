Dani Raba News: Logs two assists in win

Raba made two assists, had one off-target shot, created five chances, sent in seven crosses (five accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 3-2 win over Espanyol.

Raba bounced back after two very quiet outings with a decisive performance in this very important win. The attacker assisted his team's first two goals in the first half, took the free kick that led to the third and created many other chances for teammates. This has been a breakthrough campaign for Raba and his seven goals and six assists over 26 league appearances will probable lead to a lot of interest from other clubs during the offseason.