Dani Raba

Dani Raba News: Quiet outing in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Raba registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Raba was far from his best, with just one missed free-kick attempt in his return from suspension. The versatile attacker is one of his team's biggest offensive threats and could have plenty of chances to bounce back, either on the right flank or in a central role, in the final weeks of the 2024/25 campaign. Additionally, he might retain set-piece duties in most games while sharing them with Oscar when both are on the pitch.

Dani Raba
Leganes
