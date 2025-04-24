Dani Raba News: Quiet outing in draw

Raba registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Raba was far from his best, with just one missed free-kick attempt in his return from suspension. The versatile attacker is one of his team's biggest offensive threats and could have plenty of chances to bounce back, either on the right flank or in a central role, in the final weeks of the 2024/25 campaign. Additionally, he might retain set-piece duties in most games while sharing them with Oscar when both are on the pitch.