Dani Rodriguez Injury: Features in squad list
Rodriguez (undisclosed) features in the squad list for Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid.
Rodriguez was forced off in the 76th minute of their last contest against Valladolid due to undisclosed reasons, but those appeared to be minor since he is included in the squad list for Wednesday's game. He has been a regular starter this season and could return directly to the starting XI against the Merengues.
