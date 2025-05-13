Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dani Rodriguez headshot

Dani Rodriguez Injury: Features in squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Rodriguez (undisclosed) features in the squad list for Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid.

Rodriguez was forced off in the 76th minute of their last contest against Valladolid due to undisclosed reasons, but those appeared to be minor since he is included in the squad list for Wednesday's game. He has been a regular starter this season and could return directly to the starting XI against the Merengues.

Dani Rodriguez
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now