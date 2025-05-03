Dani Rodriguez Injury: Injured during debut

Rodriguez was forced off in the 38th minute of Saturday's match against Real Valladolid due to an apparent injury.

Rodriguez saw an unfortunate break in his debut for Barcelona's first team, with the attacker exiting during the first half due to an injury. The good news for the club is this is a minor loss, as it was his debut, and he was likely only featuring to give starters a break before Tuesday's UCL semifinal second leg. He was replaced by Lamine Yamal.