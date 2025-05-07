Dani Rodriguez News: Creates chance in defeat

Rodriguez generated two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 defeat to Girona.

Rodriguez has now accounted for at least one chance created in 11 of his last 13 appearances. He also landed more than one accurate cross for the first time in five outings and is up to a total of 10 crosses and four accurate in that span. Additionally, his 22 completed passes in a match mark a high within his last eight outings.