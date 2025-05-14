Fantasy Soccer
Dani Rodriguez headshot

Dani Rodriguez News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Rodriguez (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid.

Rodriguez is seeing his return to the team sheet Wednesday, with the midfielder earning a spot on the bench. He started in his last two outings and is typically a regular starter, starting in 25 of his 34 appearances, likely to return to that spot for the final two outings of the season after testing his legs.

