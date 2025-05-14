Dani Rodriguez News: Returns to bench
Rodriguez (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid.
Rodriguez is seeing his return to the team sheet Wednesday, with the midfielder earning a spot on the bench. He started in his last two outings and is typically a regular starter, starting in 25 of his 34 appearances, likely to return to that spot for the final two outings of the season after testing his legs.
