Daniel Bentley News: Allows four goals

Bentley had six saves and allowed four goals in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Bentley looked to be doing decent in net with his six saves, but truly struggled against the multiple attempts of Palace, allowing four goals in the loss. This was only his second appearance of the season, seeing a clean sheet in his previous outing just three games ago. It is up in the air if he or Jose Sa will see the start in their season finale on Sunday.