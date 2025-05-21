Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Bentley headshot

Daniel Bentley News: Allows four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Bentley had six saves and allowed four goals in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Bentley looked to be doing decent in net with his six saves, but truly struggled against the multiple attempts of Palace, allowing four goals in the loss. This was only his second appearance of the season, seeing a clean sheet in his previous outing just three games ago. It is up in the air if he or Jose Sa will see the start in their season finale on Sunday.

Daniel Bentley
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now