Daniel Edelman News: Plays 30 minutes in Cup

Edelman (hamstring) played 30 minutes in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the US Open Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Edelman missed the last four MLS games due to a hamstring injury, but he has now fully recovered since he featured for half an hour in Tuesday's win in the US Open Cup. He has been a regular starter for the Bulls since 2023 and is expected to return to the starting XI on Saturday against LA Galaxy.