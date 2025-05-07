Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Edelman headshot

Daniel Edelman News: Plays 30 minutes in Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Edelman (hamstring) played 30 minutes in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the US Open Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Edelman missed the last four MLS games due to a hamstring injury, but he has now fully recovered since he featured for half an hour in Tuesday's win in the US Open Cup. He has been a regular starter for the Bulls since 2023 and is expected to return to the starting XI on Saturday against LA Galaxy.

Daniel Edelman
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now