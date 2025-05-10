Fantasy Soccer
Daniel Gazdag headshot

Daniel Gazdag News: Starting versus Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Gazdag (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union.

Gazdag's return is a boost to his team's front line following his last-minute absence from the previous game. He has scored twice and delivered two assists in nine matches played this year, averaging 1.0 shots and 1.9 chances created per contest in that period. His inclusion leads Jacen Russell-Rowe back to the bench Saturday.

Daniel Gazdag
Columbus Crew
