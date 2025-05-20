Daniel Injury: Subs at halftime
Daniel was forced off at halftime due to injury during Saturday's 0-0 draw against New England Revolution.
Daniel had to be taken off at halftime after suffering an apparent injury against New England. He had allowed goals in the last five appearances, making just 10 saves in that span. The keeper will be further assessed this week, leaving him questionable for the clash with Houston on Saturday.
