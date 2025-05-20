Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel headshot

Daniel Injury: Subs at halftime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Daniel was forced off at halftime due to injury during Saturday's 0-0 draw against New England Revolution.

Daniel had to be taken off at halftime after suffering an apparent injury against New England. He had allowed goals in the last five appearances, making just 10 saves in that span. The keeper will be further assessed this week, leaving him questionable for the clash with Houston on Saturday.

Daniel
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now