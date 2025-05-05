Daniel Lovitz News: Bags equalizer in draw
Lovitz scored the equalizing goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Atlanta.
The goal was the second of the season for Lovitz, already topping his total goal haul from 2021-2024. He's locked in at left back and seems to be thriving in their attacking setup this season. He's a viable defensive option in Nashville's upcoming three game home stand, starting with Charlotte FC on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now