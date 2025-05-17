Daniel Maldini News: Finds the net versus Genoa

Maldini scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Genoa.

Maldini drew his first start since joining Atalanta in January and took advantage of it, leveling the match with a precise strike from the middle of the box. He could have had a bigger day as he squandered a one-on-one with the goalie in the first half. He played over Ademola Lookman and Mario Pasalic in this one. He hadn't been this productive since his Monza days. He has logged four shots (two on target), two key passes and three clearances in his last five outings.