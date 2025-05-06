Daniel Munoz News: Leads team in crosses

Munoz generated one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Munoz would see a decent outing Monday as Palace earned a draw, notching a team-high of eight crosses in the attack to go along with four tackles won and four clearances in the defense. This was also a new season-high for crosses in a match for the defender, beating his previous best by two. He still has yet to miss a start this season when fit.