Daniel Munoz News: Logs assist

Munoz registered one assist on two chances created to go along with two shots, two crosses and five tackles in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Munoz would deservingly take home the Man of the Match Saturday, with the defender earning an early assist on the lone goal of the match while also having a goal called off by VAR in the win. Not to mention, he also added three clearances and five tackles in the defense. This was his second straight outing with an assist and his third goal contribution in FA Cup play.