Daniel News: Makes four saves versus Portland
Daniel had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Portland Timbers.
Daniel helped his team to a comfortable victory but was unable to stop a close-range shot shortly before half time. The goalkeeper bounced back from an unproductive run, recording his first performance with multiple saves since April 6 and eighth in the current season. He'll face a tricky challenge in next weekend's trip to Colorado, who have scored nine goals across five home games in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now