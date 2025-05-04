Daniel News: Makes four saves versus Portland

Daniel had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Portland Timbers.

Daniel helped his team to a comfortable victory but was unable to stop a close-range shot shortly before half time. The goalkeeper bounced back from an unproductive run, recording his first performance with multiple saves since April 6 and eighth in the current season. He'll face a tricky challenge in next weekend's trip to Colorado, who have scored nine goals across five home games in 2025.